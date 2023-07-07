Mumbai Crime: Sexagenarian Held Raping 5-year-old Neighbour Girl | File

Mumbai: The Shivaji Nagar police in Govandi have arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly raping a five-year-old neighbour girl. Her parents suspect that this may not be the first time when the accused sexually assaulted the minor as he often took her to his house.

On Wednesday, the parents approached the police and said that the crime took place on July 3 when the man came to their house and asked to take the girl with him. He said that he has got a hammock installed at his home and the child would love to play on it. Unsuspecting, the complainants allowed the girl to go with him.

Victim was threatened

However, she behaved unusual upon return. Initially, the parents ignored it, but when the issue persisted, they asked her what was wrong with her. Finally, the victim narrated her ordeal that the man had groped and raped her that day. The girl said that he even threatened her not to reveal the incident to anyone hence she was frightened. As a result, the parents conjecture that this wasn't the first instance of the abhorrent act.

On Friday afternoon, the accused was arrested from his residence and he confessed his crime during the interrogation, said the police.

A case has been registered against him under sections 376 (commits rape repeatedly on same woman), 376 (3) (commits rape on a woman under 16 years of age) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code as well as provisions 4 (penetrative sexual assault), 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault), 8 (sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. He has been remanded to police custody for two days.