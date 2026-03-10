Mumbai Crime: Sewri Police Crack Axis Bank ATM Fraud, Arrest Three Interstate Accused From Bihar-Jharkhand

The Axis Bank ATM fraud case registered at Sewri Police Station has been solved with the arrest of three interstate accused from Bihar and Jharkhand who allegedly cheated a customer of ₹89,797 by misusing his ATM card. |

Mumbai: The Axis Bank ATM fraud case registered at Sewri Police Station has been solved with the arrest of three interstate accused from Bihar and Jharkhand who allegedly cheated a customer of ₹89,797 by misusing his ATM card. The arrested accused have been identified as Anant Kumar Nageshwar Mahato (27), resident of Badgaon village, Fatehpur tehsil, Gaya district, Bihar, Ajit Kumar Pramod Singh (27), resident of Badgaon village, Fatehpur tehsil, Gaya district, Bihar and Gopal Kumar Dinesh Singh (32), an auto driver residing at Chitragupt Nagar, Gamaria, Adityapur police station limits, Seraikela district, Jharkhand.

Victim's Card Got Stuck in Sewri ATM on December 24 Evening

According to the police, the incident occurred on December 24, 2025, at around 5 pm when the complainant, Alam Liyakatali Khan (46), was withdrawing money from an ATM of Axis Bank located near Udipi Hotel at Darukhana in Sewri. During the transaction, his ATM card got stuck in the slot of the machine.

Khan then called a helpline number displayed at the ATM kiosk. The person who answered the call claimed to be a bank representative and told him that a staff member was present near Masina Hospital who would assist him in retrieving the card. Acting on the instructions, Khan went to Masina Hospital and waited there, but no staff member arrived. When he contacted the helpline again, he was informed that no employee was available.

₹89,797 Withdrawn Fraudulently in Eight Transactions

The next day, the complainant blocked his ATM card and applied for a new one. Later, he discovered that an unknown person had used the stuck ATM card to carry out eight transactions and fraudulently withdraw ₹89,797.

Based on his complaint, Sewri Police registered a case under Crime Register No. 54/2026 under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act. During the investigation, police analysed technical evidence and local intelligence inputs. It was revealed that the accused had used the complainant’s ATM card to withdraw cash and also to purchase items such as travel bags, shoes and dry fruits from shops in Byculla.

Following the technical analysis and information received from reliable sources, the police tracked down the accused and arrested three persons from Gaya district in Bihar and Seraikela in Jharkhand. Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the involvement of the accused in other similar offences and to trace the remaining wanted accused.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/