Mumbai Crime: Session Court Denies Bail To 3 Accused In ₹63 Lakh Chawl Fraud Case | File Pic

Mumbai: The sessions court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail of a man, his wife and son, booked by the Andheri police station on the complaint of their landlord for allegedly misusing power of attorney, transferring three rooms to their names and cheating the landlord to the tune of `63.60 lakh.

As per the case registered by the 75-year-old landlord of Sitabai Hawaldar Chawl, he had inducted Devendra Singh as a tenant in 2016.

The landlord claimed that over a period of time, Singh gained his trust and induced him to execute a General Power of Attorney on March 28, 2024. The landlord alleged that Singh began to misuse the document, taking control of the chawl and collecting rents from other occupants.

The three claimed that the complainant was in a sound state of mind when he executed the General Power of Attorney. The court, however, said, “prima-facie there is no convincing document on record to show that the informant has inducted applicants as a tenant of room voluntarily with free will.”

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/