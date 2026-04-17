Mumbai Crime: Self-Styled Godman Arrested In Malad For Threatening Victims During Exorcism Rituals, Cheating Allegations Surface

Police arrest self-styled godman in Malad for alleged threats and fraudulent exorcism practices | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, April 16: The Dindoshi police have arrested a self-styled godman for allegedly threatening to kill those who resisted his demands during exorcism rituals.

Accused identified

The accused, Rhythm Panchal, also known as “Baba,” is a resident of Malad East. The police took action on Wednesday after a 33-year-old complainant, Anosh Edal Morena, approached them with allegations of cheating and intimidation.

Claims of supernatural powers

Morena stated that Panchal falsely claimed to possess supernatural powers and said a deity had possessed him. He allegedly offered solutions for job problems, removal of “Pitru Dosh,” and exorcism rituals in exchange for specific items.

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Unusual demands listed

The accused is said to have demanded unusual materials, including a goat’s heart, black cloth, sesame seeds, graveyard ash, lemons, a black doll, liquor, cigarettes, urad dal, red and black vermilion, and a mixture of nine snacks.

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