Mumbai Crime: Sakinaka Police Arrest 2 History-Sheeters, Recover 11 Stolen Sports Bikes Worth ₹23.89 Lakh | VIDEO

Sakinaka Police display recovered sports motorcycles, including Royal Enfield and Yamaha models, after arresting two accused in a bike theft case | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 27: The Sakinaka Police have arrested two history-sheeters for allegedly stealing sports bikes. The police seized 11 motorcycles worth Rs 23.89 lakh from their possession. During the investigation, it was revealed that 11 similar cases have been registered against them at various police stations in Mumbai.

Bike stolen from Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road

According to the police, between 10.45 pm on November 22, 2025, and 6.30 am the following day, a sports bike parked in front of a masjid on the Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road was allegedly stolen.

The bike owner lodged a complaint at the Sakinaka Police Station, following which the police registered an FIR against an unidentified person under Section 303 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Sakinaka Police Arrest 2 History-Sheeters, Recover 11 Stolen Sports Bikes Worth ₹23.89 Lakh



By: Megha Kuchik#mumbai | #SakiNaka | #StolenBikes pic.twitter.com/mihpbTb93p — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) February 27, 2026

Accused tracked through surveillance

In connection with the case, the police arrested Miraj alias Bilal Mohammad Rais Khan, 26, a resident of Thane. He was arrested in Dahisar West with the assistance of technical surveillance.

During interrogation, it was revealed that his associate, Umer Amin Shaikh, 20, a resident of Dhule, was also involved in the crime. Shaikh was subsequently arrested in Ajmer, Rajasthan.

The investigation further revealed that the accused had previously stolen several sports bikes. The police recovered a total of 11 motorcycles, including Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Hunter 350, Bullet 350, as well as Yamaha MT-15 and R-15 models. Khan allegedly stole 15 bikes and later sold them to Shaikh.

Multiple cases registered

Further inquiry revealed that multiple cases of a similar nature have been registered against them at VB Nagar Police Station, Kurla Police Station, Sion Police Station, Dharavi Police Station and Sakinaka Police Station.

Also Watch:

The action was carried out by the Anti-Motor Vehicle Theft Squad and the Crime Detection Squad of the Sakinaka Police, under the guidance of senior officers. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/