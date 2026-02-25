 Mumbai Crime: Sahar Police Arrest Aggregator Cab Driver For Overcharging Tourist At CSMI Airport, Threatening Undercover Officer
Sahar Police arrested a cab driver at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for allegedly overcharging ₹1,700 for a Colaba trip and threatening an undercover officer during a crackdown on taxi fraud targeting tourists in Mumbai.

article-image
Sahar police detain an aggregator cab driver at Mumbai airport during a crackdown on overcharging and tourist harassment | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 25: The Sahar Police on Wednesday arrested an aggregator cab driver at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for allegedly overcharging a passenger and threatening an undercover police officer during a special crackdown on errant drivers targeting tourists.

The accused, identified as Vaibhav Bhosale (34), was apprehended around 5 pm after he allegedly demanded Rs 1,700 for a trip from the airport to Colaba. Police said an assistant sub-inspector posed as a tourist as part of the operation. When confronted, Bhosale allegedly threatened the officer.

Crackdown on errant drivers

The crackdown was launched following multiple incidents this year in which cab drivers allegedly fleeced passengers arriving at the airport. In one case, four drivers were caught within a month for overcharging tourists, including charging a US woman $200 for a distance of just 400 metres and taking 1,000 Thai baht from a couple from Wadala on February 12.

Police said the operation was aimed at curbing the practice of overcharging unsuspecting tourists exiting the airport and ensuring strict action against drivers indulging in such illegal activities. Further action is underway.

