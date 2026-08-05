Mumbai Crime: Pydhonie Police Arrest 2 Alleged Drug Peddlers, Seize 8.7 Kg Ganja Worth ₹3.29 Lakh In Masjid Bunder

Pydhonie Police seized 8.716 kg of ganja worth ₹3.29 lakh and arrested two alleged drug peddlers during a raid in Masjid Bunder | File Photo

Mumbai, August 4, 2026: The Pydhonie Police have arrested two alleged drug peddlers, including a woman, and seized 8.716 kg of ganja worth approximately Rs 3.29 lakh from their possession in Masjid Bunder.

The arrested accused have been identified as Baby Box Shaikh (57), allegedly involved in the sale of ganja and residing at Hut No. 18, near Madrasa Faizana Noori Masjid, Delhi Street, Masjid Bunder, and Hasnen Shaikh (25), allegedly involved in the sale of ganja and residing at Hut No. 30, near Tata House, Sant Tukaram Road, Masjid Bunder.

Raid Conducted On Tip-Off

According to the police, on August 3, 2026, at around 10 pm, Assistant Police Inspector Kiran Mandhare and his team were on patrol when they received information about illegal drug activity.

Acting on the tip-off, the police conducted a raid at a house located at Hut No. 39, opposite Gomukh Hotel, Nandlal Jani Marg, Delhi Stand, Masjid Bunder.

During the search, the police recovered 8 kg 716 grams of ganja, valued at approximately Rs 3,29,330, which was allegedly being stored for illegal sale. The contraband was seized and sealed in the presence of panch witnesses under a panchnama.

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Investigation Underway

A case has been registered at the Pydhonie Police Station under NDPS Crime Register No. 858/2026 under Sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii)(B), and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police are further investigating the source of the seized contraband and are trying to ascertain from where the ganja was procured and how it was being supplied within Mumbai.

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