Mumbai Crime: Colaba Police Arrest Woman Absconding For 13 Years In 2013 House Burglary Case

Colaba Police arrested a woman in Raigad district after tracing her in connection with a 2013 house burglary case | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 4, 2026: The Colaba Police have arrested a woman who had been absconding for the past 13 years in connection with a house burglary case registered in 2013.

The accused, identified as Manjula Pramod Surve, was wanted in an FIR registered in 2013 at Colaba Police Station under Sections 380 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Accused Traced In Raigad

The arrest was made by a police team comprising Sub-Inspector Shelke, Police Constable Mohite, Head Constable Kulkarni and Police Naik Kadam.

Acting on confidential information and technical surveillance carried out by Police Constable Vairagar, the team traced the accused to Boddhwadi village, Nizampur, Mangaon taluka, in Raigad district.

The police conducted a thorough inquiry at the location and successfully apprehended the accused. Her identity was verified through her Aadhaar card before she was formally arrested.

Also Watch:

Read Also Mumbai Crime: Contractor Booked For Allegedly Violating Borivali RTO Document Disposal Norms

Further Legal Proceedings

The accused has been taken into custody and is being produced before the competent court for further legal proceedings.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/