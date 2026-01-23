Mumbai Crime: PSI's 5-Year-Old Son Rescued From Kidnapping Attempt In Worli, Accused Arrested

Mumbai Police arrest an accused after a five-year-old boy was rescued from a kidnapping attempt in Worli | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 22: In a shocking incident, a five-year-old boy was rescued from a kidnapping attempt in the Worli Police Camp area on Wednesday evening.

The accused, identified as Laxman Kalu Chaudhary (55), a resident of Nancy Munsi Chawl near Ambedkar Statue, Chandoli, Sakinaka, Mumbai, was arrested by Worli Police on Thursday afternoon.

Incident unfolds in the evening

According to the complaint filed by the 33-year-old complainant mother, a homemaker and resident of Worli Police Camp, whose husband is a police officer attached to Colaba police station, the incident took place on January 21, 2026, between 6.30 pm and 6.45 pm.

At the time of the incident, the mother was cooking inside her house, while her younger son, aged five, had gone to a nearby shop along with an eight-year-old girl, who lives in the same building, to buy snacks.

Alert raised by child

As the complainant mother was busy cooking with the door closed, the eight-year-old girl suddenly rushed back and alerted her, saying that a man was forcibly taking the complainant’s son away.

Alarmed, the mother ran towards the Hilltop Hotel area, where she saw a man wearing a yellow full-sleeve shirt and black pants forcibly dragging her son through a narrow lane leading towards the sea face.

Locals intervene, police alerted

On hearing her shouts, local residents rushed to the spot, chased the suspect, and rescued the child from his clutches. Someone immediately alerted the police by dialling the emergency helpline number 100.

Within minutes, police personnel from Worli Police Station reached the spot, apprehended the accused, and brought him along with the complainant and the child to the police station for further inquiry.

Accused arrested, probe underway

During interrogation, the accused was identified as Laxman Kalu Chaudhary. He was formally arrested on January 22. Based on the complaint, Worli Police registered an FIR against him for attempting to kidnap a minor child from lawful guardianship.

Further investigation is underway. The rescued child is safe and has been reunited with his family.

