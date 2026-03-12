Mumbai Crime: Powai Police Issue Notices To 3 Accused For Assaulting Security Guard At Chandivali Housing Society

Powai Police issue notices to three individuals accused of assaulting a security guard after being stopped from entering a Chandivali housing society with a car | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, March 12: The Powai police have issued notices to three accused for allegedly assaulting a security guard in Chandivali, Powai. The accused, including a woman, allegedly entered a housing society without permission and attacked the guard after he objected. The incident occurred recently. Police said they have recorded the statements of six members of the Kailash Tower society and will soon file a chargesheet.

Three accused identified in assault case

The accused have been identified as Christopher Thaperambil, 31, a resident of Powai; Nikhil Pawar, 31, a resident of Andheri East; and Rutu Pawar, 25, a resident of Parel. Nikhil Pawar is a photographer, while Thaperambil and Rutu Pawar work in small private companies.

Security guard assaulted at society gate

According to the FIR, the complainant, Deepak Soni, 23, resides in Chandivali, Powai, and works as a security guard at Kailash Tower in the same area. On February 14, he was on duty at the society gate.

A resident of the building, William Siblon, lives there on rent, and the accused were his friends. The trio arrived at the society around 9.30 pm on Saturday in a car. They reportedly drove the car inside the society premises, following which Soni asked them to park the vehicle outside the gate.

However, the trio allegedly began abusing Soni and assaulted him with their hands. When Soni requested them to stop, they allegedly pushed him to the ground and kicked him. He managed to escape and went to the society lobby, where he informed the chairman and other members about the incident.

Threats and property damage alleged

Meanwhile, William also arrived at the spot. During the altercation between the trio and the society members, the woman allegedly shouted that she would implicate them in a false case if they argued with her. One of the male accused allegedly slapped Soni again.

Society members then escorted the trio out of the society gate. While leaving, the accused allegedly damaged the society’s glass door, shouted abuses and threatened Soni, saying they would harm him once he stepped outside the gate.

Police record statements, chargesheet expected

Soni was later taken to Mahatma Phule Hospital in Vikhroli East for treatment by society members. After receiving medical attention, he lodged a complaint against the trio.

Police said the accused frequently visited their friend in the society. On the day of the incident, they brought their vehicle inside the society compound. When the security guard prevented them from entering with the car, an argument broke out, and the situation escalated.

“We have recorded the statements of five to six society members and will soon file the chargesheet. Notices have already been issued to all the accused,” police said.

The Powai police registered a case against the trio on the same day under Section 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

