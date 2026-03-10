Mumbai Police Bust Interstate Gang, Recover 52 Stolen Mobiles, Solve 16 Theft Cases

The police from Sir J J Marg Police Station have arrested six members of an interstate gang involved in stealing mobile phones from crowded places such as religious gatherings, political rallies and other public events. |

Mumbai: The police from Sir J J Marg Police Station have arrested six members of an interstate gang involved in stealing mobile phones from crowded places such as religious gatherings, political rallies and other public events. The police have recovered 52 stolen mobile phones from the accused and detected 16 cases across Mumbai. The arrested accused identified as Sakib Ashfaq Khan (30) – Tailor, resident of Kukanipar, Kallari Ganj, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Sartaj Sarfaraz Sheikh (27) – Autorickshaw driver, resident of Chhipyana, Kasai Mohalla, Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, Aamir Abid Khan (41) – Tailor, resident of Chamanganj, Karnalganj, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Istiyaq Sadiq Khan (37) – Labourer, resident of Kabristan Galli, Amrut Nagar, Kausa, Thane, Gohar Gulam Jilani (48) – Tailor, resident of Peshkar Road, Karnalganj, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh and Afzal Usman Nai (35) – Barber, resident of Gadiya Kritwali area, Badaun district, Uttar Pradesh.

How the Case Unfolded

According to the police, the case was registered on February 26, 2026 after a complaint was filed by Abdul Rehman Aslam Sayyed (21). The complainant had gone to purchase iftar items in the evening at Bohri Mohalla, located in Bhendi Bazaar, during the ongoing Ramzan month. During the rush in the market area, unidentified thieves allegedly stole his Redmi 11T mobile phone from his trouser pocket. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Sir J J Marg Police Station under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

While investigating the offence, Detection Officer PSI Prashant Nerkar and his team kept surveillance for three consecutive days at crowded locations including Nal Bazaar and Mastan Talav, disguising themselves and laying traps.

The Catch

On March 2, 2026, in the evening at Mastan Talav, the police noticed a suspicious man moving around the area. He was detained and interrogated by PSI Nerkar. During questioning, it was revealed that he was part of a six-member interstate gang.

The police immediately formed two teams and launched a search operation. Acting on specific information, the remaining members of the gang were apprehended from Kurla Railway Station while they were preparing to flee to Uttar Pradesh.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the gang had rented rooms at different locations in Mumbai to facilitate their activities. So far, 52 stolen mobile phones have been recovered from the accused, leading to the detection of 16 mobile theft cases across the city.

Border Links

Preliminary investigation has also revealed that the gang used to target crowded places during religious festivals, political gatherings and other large events in Mumbai. The stolen mobile phones were allegedly transported and sold through their contacts in areas along the Indian borders with Nepal and Bangladesh. Further investigation in the case is ongoing.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Deven Bharti, Joint Commissioner Satya Narayan Chaudhary, Additional Commissioner (South Region) Abhinav Deshmukh, DCP Zone 1 Pravin Mundhe, ACP Dongri Division Tanveer Shaikh, Senior Police Inspector Rais Shaikh, and Police Inspector (Crime) Mukunda Waghmode.

The arrest operation was executed by PSI Prashant Nerkar along with the detection team comprising police personnel Niyazuddin Tadvi, Sachin Patil, Mandar Ghadge, Pravin Shevre, Deepak Davre, Bharat Chaudhary and Ganesh Dalvi.

