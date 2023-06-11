Mumbai Crime: Police Arrest Man Who Bludgeoned His Friend To Death Over Drunk Fight

Representational Image

The Kasturba Marg police has arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly murdering his friend with a hammer over a petty argument.

According to the police, both the deceased Ajitkumar Sahani (33) and the accused Rampukar Sahani hailed from Bihar and knew each other. They lived together and worked as masons.

Drunk friends fight over petty issue

On the evening of June 9, Sahani and the accused were drunk and they started to fight over petty issues. During the altercation, the accused said to Sahani: “You will never become a mason.” This comment triggered a heated argument, leading the accused to attack the deceased with a knife.

The accused then stuck a hammer in Sahani’s head, which resulted in his death. The police registered an FIR against the accused.

Police check CCTV to nab accused

The police then checked the CCTV cameras in the area and nabbed the accused from Devipada, Borivali (East).

The police have registered an FIR against Sahani under Sections 302 (whoever commits murder shall be punished with death) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.