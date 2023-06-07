 Mumbai: Auto Driver Held For Sodomy in Ghatkopar
The incident happened on Monday night, said the police, after which the victim approached them to register a complaint.

Aishwarya Iyer
Picture for representation

A 27-year-old man has alleged sodomy by a rickshaw driver with whom he had an argument while he was sitting inside the three-wheeler. The incident happened on Monday night, said the police, after which the victim approached them to register a complaint.

According to the complainant, he boarded the rickshaw and the driver Ali Sayyed, 34, of Tilak Nagar, who was intoxicated, started to pick fights with the victim and stopped at Maneklal Garden area in Ghatkopar West, when the fight took an ugly turn.

The victim said that the driver first started hitting him with a paver block, then forced him to sodomy.

Sayyed later snatched his ATM card, wallet, mobile phone and cash and ran away. Police have arrested Sayyed who claimed that he does not know anything as he was drunk at that time.

