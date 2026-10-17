Mumbai Crime: One-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Kidnapped From CSMT Railway Station While Parents Slept; CCTV Shows Suspect

Railway police are searching for an unidentified woman allegedly seen on CCTV taking a one-year-old girl from CSMT railway station | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 17, 2026: The CSMT railway police have registered a case against an unidentified woman for allegedly kidnapping a one-year-old girl from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station. CCTV footage showed a woman allegedly taking the child and fleeing while the girl’s parents were asleep on Platform Nos. 12 and 13.

Family Misses Train To Native Place

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the complainant, Gauri Pawar, 20, works as a labourer and resides in Ghatkopar West. She was travelling with her husband and one-year-old daughter to their native place in Osmanabad on the Latur Express on October 15.

The family arrived at CSMT at around 7 pm and sat in the main hall near a bench on Platform Nos. 12 and 13. At around 8 pm, they left the station to have dinner and returned at approximately 10 pm.

By the time they returned, the Latur Express had departed. The family then went to Platform Nos. 12 and 13 and slept near a steel bench.

Mother Discovers Child Missing

At around 4 am, the mother woke up to feed her daughter milk before going back to sleep. However, when she woke up again at around 5.25 am after hearing police whistles, she discovered that her daughter was missing.

The woman and her husband searched the surrounding area but could not find the child. They then approached the women police personnel present on the platform for help.

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CCTV Footage Shows Suspected Kidnapper

The GRP personnel examined the CCTV footage and allegedly spotted a woman aged between 25 and 30, wearing a red kurta, taking the child while her parents were asleep. The child was also asleep when the woman allegedly took her away.

Following the complaint, the CSMT railway police registered a kidnapping case on October 16. Further investigation is underway.

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