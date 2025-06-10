 Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla
Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 11:31 PM IST
Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla | Representative Image

Mumbai: Chunabhatti Police have arrested 30-year-old Moin Murtaza Shaikh, for allegedly stabbing Mohammad Shakib Mohammad Israel Shaikh,27, who was the complainant in the murder case of his younger brother. Moin, currently out on bail, was an accused in the November 2021 murder of Shakib's younger brother, Matin, then just 20 years old.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred on the evening of June 8, near Bunterbhavan College in Kasaiwada, Kurla East. The Victim Mohammad Shakib, who resides in Huseen B Ibrahim Chawl, near Huseen Garden, an employee at Burger King Company in Chakala, Andheri.

Mohammad Shakib's younger brother, Matin, was tragically murdered by Moin and Shahnawaz Nuruddin in November 2021. Following Shakib's complaint, Chunabhatti Police had arrested both accused in that murder case.

Accused Moin, who was released on bail three months ago, On the evening of June 8, at 5:30 PM, while Mohammad Shakib was sitting alone outside Huseni Garden, Moin allegedly threatened him, saying, "I finished your brother, now I will finish you too," before leaving on his motorcycle. 

Later, as Mohammad Shakib was walking towards Bunterbhavan College with his friend Faizan,22, Moin attacked him with a knife.

After receiving medical treatment at Sion Hospital, Mohammad Shakib filed a complaint against Moin, Chunabhatti Police have registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act in connection with the attack.

