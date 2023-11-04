Mumbai: RBI Governor Unveils Commemorative Coin Of ₹100 To Mark 100 Years Of Kaivalyadhama | @kdhamyoga

Governor of the Reserve Bank of India Shaktikanta Das recently unveiled a commemorative coin of Rs100 to mark the 100 years of Kaivalyadhama at Marine Drive, one of the most prominent yoga institutes of Mumbai. Since 1924, Kaivalyadhama has been dedicated to the mission of making yoga relevant and accessible to all, blending tradition and science.

This pioneering institution has united the wisdom of yogic tradition with cutting-edge scientific research, according to OP Tiwari, chairman of Kaivalyadhama. Several persons from the world of banking and industry attended the event.

“Yoga transcends mere practice.."

Das said, “Yoga transcends mere practice; it is a way of life capable of catalysing positive transformations in both individuals and societies. Kaivalyadhama's unwavering and century-long dedication to this noble cause is truly commendable and I am honoured to be part of this celebration. This commemorative coin is a testimony to the significant contribution made by Kaivalyadhama in promoting yoga backed by scientific research."

"Today's event will inspire everyone connected with Kaivalyadhama and others to make our world a healthier and happier place for all.” Kaivalyadhama enthralled the audience with a curated inner awareness session led by its joint director, Ravi Dixit which allowed participants to experience the profound benefits of yoga.

Read Also Jeddy Almeida And Joseph Miranda Join Hands As They Aim To Propel Mumbai To Football Trophy

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)