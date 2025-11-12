Mumbai Crime News: Habitual Pickpocket Nabbed In BEST Bus Theft, Linked To 10 Cases | Freepik Image

Mumbai: The Samta Nagar police’s detection team has arrested a habitual pickpocket who specialized in stealing valuables from commuters in crowded BEST buses. The accused, identified as Suresh Pawar (50), has been linked to over 10 theft cases, officials said.

Theft on BEST Bus

According to officials, the latest incident occurred on November 9, 2025, when Gulafsha Shaikh (26), a resident of Kandivali, was traveling on BEST bus number A-478 from Goregaon to Vikhroli Depot around 12:30 p.m. During the journey, an unidentified man allegedly stole her handbag containing two gold mangalsutras, silver jewelry, and cash, collectively worth around ₹1.05 lakh.

CCTV Trail Leads to Accused

A case was registered at the Samta Nagar Police Station, and a special team led by API Yogesh Raut and PSI Rahul Walunjkar launched a detailed investigation. Using CCTV footage and technical analysis, the police tracked down and arrested Pawar from Appapada, Malad.

Criminal Pattern Exposed

Investigators revealed that Pawar is a habitual offender who would take advantage of rush-hour crowds inside buses to discreetly steal handbags, wallets, and jewelry. With his arrest, police claim to have cracked at least 10 pending theft cases across Mumbai.

Police Advisory

Authorities have urged commuters to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity while using public transport to prevent similar thefts.