 Mumbai Crime News: Habitual Pickpocket Nabbed In BEST Bus Theft, Linked To 10 Cases
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime News: Habitual Pickpocket Nabbed In BEST Bus Theft, Linked To 10 Cases

Mumbai Crime News: Habitual Pickpocket Nabbed In BEST Bus Theft, Linked To 10 Cases

A case was registered at the Samta Nagar Police Station, and a special team led by API Yogesh Raut and PSI Rahul Walunjkar launched a detailed investigation. Using CCTV footage and technical analysis, the police tracked down and arrested Pawar from Appapada, Malad.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 10:05 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime News: Habitual Pickpocket Nabbed In BEST Bus Theft, Linked To 10 Cases | Freepik Image

Mumbai: The Samta Nagar police’s detection team has arrested a habitual pickpocket who specialized in stealing valuables from commuters in crowded BEST buses. The accused, identified as Suresh Pawar (50), has been linked to over 10 theft cases, officials said.

Theft on BEST Bus

According to officials, the latest incident occurred on November 9, 2025, when Gulafsha Shaikh (26), a resident of Kandivali, was traveling on BEST bus number A-478 from Goregaon to Vikhroli Depot around 12:30 p.m. During the journey, an unidentified man allegedly stole her handbag containing two gold mangalsutras, silver jewelry, and cash, collectively worth around ₹1.05 lakh.

CCTV Trail Leads to Accused

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: WOTR Launches Consulting Arm 'WCF' To Drive Measurable, Sustainable Rural Development
Mumbai News: WOTR Launches Consulting Arm 'WCF' To Drive Measurable, Sustainable Rural Development
Karnataka Govt Imposes ₹1 Cess On Petrol, Diesel & Ethanol To Fund Guarantee Schemes
Karnataka Govt Imposes ₹1 Cess On Petrol, Diesel & Ethanol To Fund Guarantee Schemes
'White-Collar' Terror Ring: No Connection With 'Terrorist' Docs, Says Al-Falah University
'White-Collar' Terror Ring: No Connection With 'Terrorist' Docs, Says Al-Falah University
Mumbai: MMRCL Clarifies On FPJ Report Alleging Lax Security On Aqua Line 3, Says Measures Are Robust And Protocol-Compliant
Mumbai: MMRCL Clarifies On FPJ Report Alleging Lax Security On Aqua Line 3, Says Measures Are Robust And Protocol-Compliant

A case was registered at the Samta Nagar Police Station, and a special team led by API Yogesh Raut and PSI Rahul Walunjkar launched a detailed investigation. Using CCTV footage and technical analysis, the police tracked down and arrested Pawar from Appapada, Malad.

Read Also
Mumbai: ED Carries Out Searches At 14 Locations In ₹85-Crore Fraud Case Linked To Ex-Lodha...
article-image

Criminal Pattern Exposed

Investigators revealed that Pawar is a habitual offender who would take advantage of rush-hour crowds inside buses to discreetly steal handbags, wallets, and jewelry. With his arrest, police claim to have cracked at least 10 pending theft cases across Mumbai.

Police Advisory

Authorities have urged commuters to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity while using public transport to prevent similar thefts.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: WOTR Launches Consulting Arm 'WCF' To Drive Measurable, Sustainable Rural Development

Mumbai News: WOTR Launches Consulting Arm 'WCF' To Drive Measurable, Sustainable Rural Development

Mumbai: MMRCL Clarifies On FPJ Report Alleging Lax Security On Aqua Line 3, Says Measures Are Robust...

Mumbai: MMRCL Clarifies On FPJ Report Alleging Lax Security On Aqua Line 3, Says Measures Are Robust...

BJP Gears Up For Maharashtra Local Body Polls, Names 40 Star Campaigners

BJP Gears Up For Maharashtra Local Body Polls, Names 40 Star Campaigners

Mumbai Crime News: Habitual Pickpocket Nabbed In BEST Bus Theft, Linked To 10 Cases

Mumbai Crime News: Habitual Pickpocket Nabbed In BEST Bus Theft, Linked To 10 Cases

BMC Elections 2025: Draft Voters’ List To Be Published On November 14

BMC Elections 2025: Draft Voters’ List To Be Published On November 14