 Mumbai: ED Carries Out Searches At 14 Locations In ₹85-Crore Fraud Case Linked To Ex-Lodha Developers Director
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: ED Carries Out Searches At 14 Locations In ₹85-Crore Fraud Case Linked To Ex-Lodha Developers Director

Mumbai: ED Carries Out Searches At 14 Locations In ₹85-Crore Fraud Case Linked To Ex-Lodha Developers Director

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at 14 locations across Mumbai in a money laundering probe against former Lodha Developers Ltd director Rajendra Lodha. The case stems from an FIR by the company alleging Lodha defrauded it of ₹85 crore between 2013 and 2025 through unauthorised land deals and bogus transactions. The ED aims to trace the proceeds of crime.

Ashish SinghUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 12:04 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: ED Carries Out Searches At 14 Locations In ₹85-Crore Fraud Case Linked To Ex-Lodha Developers Director | File Pic

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out searches at 14 locations across Mumbai in connection with the money laundering probe against former Lodha Developers Ltd director Rajendra Lodha.

The action follows an FIR filed by Lodha Developers Ltd (now Macrotech Developers), alleging that Rajendra Lodha misused his position between 2013 and 2025 to defraud the company of around Rs 85 crore. Investigators said he carried out unauthorised land deals, sold plots at throwaway prices, bogus acquisitions.

Read Also
Mumbai: Mumbra Teacher Under ATS Lens For Alleged Links With AQIS; Raids Conducted In Thane, Kurla
article-image

Lodha was arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch in September this year. The ED searches are aimed at tracing the alleged proceeds of crime and identifying other entities linked to the transactions.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: ED Carries Out Searches At 14 Locations In ₹85-Crore Fraud Case Linked To Ex-Lodha Developers Director
Mumbai: ED Carries Out Searches At 14 Locations In ₹85-Crore Fraud Case Linked To Ex-Lodha Developers Director
Dharmendra's Fan, An Auto-Rickshaw Driver, Breaks Down Outside Actor's Mumbai Home After His Discharge, Says 'Admired Him Since Childhood' - VIDEO
Dharmendra's Fan, An Auto-Rickshaw Driver, Breaks Down Outside Actor's Mumbai Home After His Discharge, Says 'Admired Him Since Childhood' - VIDEO
'He Is Doing Fine': Dharmendra's Cousin, Filmmaker Guddu Dhanoa, Visits Him After Hospital Discharge, Shares Update - Video
'He Is Doing Fine': Dharmendra's Cousin, Filmmaker Guddu Dhanoa, Visits Him After Hospital Discharge, Shares Update - Video
Tenneco Clean Air India Raises ₹1,080 Crore From Anchor Investors A Day Before IPO Opening
Tenneco Clean Air India Raises ₹1,080 Crore From Anchor Investors A Day Before IPO Opening

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: ED Carries Out Searches At 14 Locations In ₹85-Crore Fraud Case Linked To Ex-Lodha...

Mumbai: ED Carries Out Searches At 14 Locations In ₹85-Crore Fraud Case Linked To Ex-Lodha...

Dharmendra's Fan, An Auto-Rickshaw Driver, Breaks Down Outside Actor's Mumbai Home After His...

Dharmendra's Fan, An Auto-Rickshaw Driver, Breaks Down Outside Actor's Mumbai Home After His...

Mumbai Guide: Explore THESE One-Of-A-Kind Experiences That Makes City Unique

Mumbai Guide: Explore THESE One-Of-A-Kind Experiences That Makes City Unique

Mumbai: 40-Year-Old Man Booked For Molesting & Filming Woman Without Consent On Local Train

Mumbai: 40-Year-Old Man Booked For Molesting & Filming Woman Without Consent On Local Train

Mumbai: CBI Court Denies Bail To Vasai Resident In ₹3.74-Crore Cyber Fraud Case

Mumbai: CBI Court Denies Bail To Vasai Resident In ₹3.74-Crore Cyber Fraud Case