Mumbai: ED Carries Out Searches At 14 Locations In ₹85-Crore Fraud Case Linked To Ex-Lodha Developers Director | File Pic

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out searches at 14 locations across Mumbai in connection with the money laundering probe against former Lodha Developers Ltd director Rajendra Lodha.

The action follows an FIR filed by Lodha Developers Ltd (now Macrotech Developers), alleging that Rajendra Lodha misused his position between 2013 and 2025 to defraud the company of around Rs 85 crore. Investigators said he carried out unauthorised land deals, sold plots at throwaway prices, bogus acquisitions.

Lodha was arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch in September this year. The ED searches are aimed at tracing the alleged proceeds of crime and identifying other entities linked to the transactions.

