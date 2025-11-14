 Mumbai Crime News: Assistant Engineer Arrested By ACB For Accepting ₹1 Lakh Bribe In Kurla
According to the ACB, the complainant works as a project manager in his wife's company, which undertakes installation and maintenance of electrical systems.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 07:09 PM IST
Mumbai Crime News: Assistant Engineer Arrested By ACB For Accepting ₹1 Lakh Bribe In Kurla | Representative Image

An assistant engineer from the Power Department has been apprehended by the Mumbai Unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a bribery case.

Bribe Demand Linked to Contractor File

According to the ACB, the complainant works as a project manager in his wife's company, which undertakes installation and maintenance of electrical systems. In connection with this work, the complainant had submitted the contractor file on October 16 to the Santacruz Inspection Division, Power Department, Government of Maharashtra, located on L.B.S. Road, Kurla (W), Mumbai.

Assistant Engineer Allegedly Demanded ₹1.80 Lakh

The ACB stated that on October 29, the complainant visited the office and met assistant engineer (electrical) Gajanan Rathod. Rathod allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹1.80 lakh for processing the file and asked the complainant to immediately bring ₹50,000 as advance payment.

Complainant Approaches ACB Instead

Unwilling to pay a bribe, the complainant approached the ACB and submitted a written complaint.

Trap Laid; Engineer Caught Red-Handed

“During the trap operation conducted on Thursday, Gajanan Rathod was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh from the complainant. A case has been registered against him under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act,” an ACB official said.

