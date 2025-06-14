Mumbai Crime News: Andheri Woman Defrauded Of 15 Lakhs With Fake Work-From-Home Opportunity | Representative Image

Mumbai: A woman in Andheri was deceived under the pretence of online work, and rather than receiving payment for her efforts, she was threatened and had money extorted from her. A case has been filed under multiple sections regarding this matter at Amboli police station.

The complainant is a 22-year-old woman residing in Andheri. On May 27, she got a call from an unfamiliar number. The stranger claimed he was speaking on behalf of a company named Infotech. The position is a data entry job that can be done from home and lasts for 4 days. The individual mentioned that Rs 15,000 will be given for that task. Because the work lasts just 4 days and can be completed from home, the young woman accepted the position.

According to her, she finished the task in 4 days. Nonetheless, rather than handing over the cash, the unfamiliar individual before her claimed that there were numerous errors in the work. He also warned of filing a police report for causing harm. This terrified the young woman. The stranger then requested Rs 10,000 from her to resolve the issue.

The terrified girl transferred Rs 10,000 to the account of the stranger. Eventually, she understood that this constituted a type of deception. After notifying her parents about this, they lodged a complaint at the Amboli Police Station.

In this instance, a case has been filed against the unknown individual at the Amboli Police Station under Sections 66 (a), 66 (d) of the Information Technology Act and Sections 318 (4) and 319 (2) of the Indian Penal Code. The authorities are looking for the unidentified suspect.