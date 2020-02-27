Mumbai Crime: MCOCA invoked against 3; 2 held for sex assault at Andheri

Mumbai: MIDC police in Andheri arrested two men on Tuesday, for sexually assaulting a woman in an extortion bid on February 6. They were booked under relevant sections of the IPC and police also invoked the MCOCA charges against them.

According to police, a 30-year-old housewife, resident of Andheri (E) had approached MIDC police, complaining about three men who sexually assaulted and tried to force themselves on her in an extortion bid while house trespassing.

During a probe, it was revealed the accused were residents of Andheri. On a tip-off that the accused were going to meet near Marol Naka, police caught them.

The arrested accused, Vinod Kale, 40, Prithvikumar Valmiki, 24 and their wanted accomplice Sandipkumar Chaudhry, 20 were to reach the spot, but Chaudhary gave police a slip. Kale had 26 cases against him.