Mumbai Crime: MBVV Police Nab Killer 'Colleague' From West Bengal

MBVV Police Nab Killer 'Colleague' From West Bengal |

Mumbai: More than two months after he fled after brutally assaulting his colleague leading to his death in Bhayandar, the 38-year-old accused was arrested by the Navghar police from a village in West Bengal on Sunday.

According to the police, they received information about a severely injured man lying in an unconscious state in the Navghar village area of Bhayandar (east) on 10, January, 2024.

The man who was identified as Mohammed Mubarak Ali (37) succumbed to his injuries on 14, January while undergoing treatment at K.E.M. Hospital in Mumbai.

Initially, an accidental death report (ADR) was registered. However, autopsy reports and prima facie investigations pointed towards assault leading to death. A team led by PSI Gyaneshwar Aasbe under the supervision of senior police inspector- Dhiraj Koli formed a special team to investigate the case.

The team checked closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the vicinity of the crime spot and possible getaway clues. The footage showed a person identified as-Karimullah Khan (38) hurriedly leaving the place with a bag at around 5 am.

The team immediately activated their core informer network and electronic surveillance system to nab the suspect who kept on changing his locations between Noida and West Bengal. Based on a specific tip-off, the team apprehended Khan from Sultan-Ganj village in West Bengal with the help of their local counterparts.

After sustained interrogations, the accused confessed to his crime. “Both worked as helpers with a local mandap decorator. The deceased had borrowed Rs.4,500 from the accused which he failed to return leading to quarrels. On the fateful night the war of words escalated into a violent fight between them during a binge session. Khan attacked Ali with a wooden stick," said an officer who is privy to the investigations.

An offence under section 302 (murder) has been registered against Khan who has been remanded to four-days custody after he was produced before the district sessions court, Thane. Police Inspector (Crime)- Ashok Kamble is conducting further investigations.