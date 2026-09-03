 Mumbai Crime: Marine Drive Police Arrest Man Absconding For 7 Years In Arms Act Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: Marine Drive Police Arrest Man Absconding For 7 Years In Arms Act Case

Mumbai Crime: Marine Drive Police Arrest Man Absconding For 7 Years In Arms Act Case

The Marine Drive Police arrested 42-year-old security guard Nagdev Badiram Rathod, who was allegedly absconding for seven years in an Arms Act case registered in 2021. Acting on an informer’s tip, police traced him to Badhwar Park after he was not found at his Cuffe Parade address and re-arrested him following identity verification.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, September 03, 2026, 10:36 PM IST
Mumbai Crime: Marine Drive Police Arrest Man Absconding For 7 Years In Arms Act Case
Marine Drive Police traced and arrested a wanted accused from Badhwar Park after he allegedly remained absconding for seven years | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 3, 2026: The Marine Drive Police have arrested a 42-year-old man who had allegedly been absconding for the past seven years in connection with a case registered under the Arms Act. The accused has been identified as Nagdev Badiram Rathod (42), a security guard and resident of Cuffe Parade, Mumbai.

According to the police, a case was registered against Rathod at the Marine Drive Police Station under Sections 4 and 25 of the Arms Act. The case was registered as CR No. 03/2021.

Court Issued Multiple Warrants

Police said the accused had remained absconding for several years. During this period, the court had issued a summons, warrant, non-bailable warrant and, subsequently, a proclamation against him.

The police had received information that Rathod was residing at his Cuffe Parade address. However, when a team conducted a search at the location, he was not found. Later, acting on a specific tip-off received from an informer, police learnt that Rathod was present in the Badhwar Park area. A team immediately conducted a search and located him.

Accused Re-Arrested

After questioning and verification of his identity, police confirmed that he was the wanted accused in the Arms Act case. He was taken into custody and subsequently re-arrested in the case after being informed of the grounds of arrest. Police said all Supreme Court guidelines regarding arrest were followed.

According to the police, Rathod also has a previous criminal record. A case was registered against him under Sections 379 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Books 2 BMC K/West Ward Employees In ₹60,000 Bribery Case
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Books 2 BMC K/West Ward Employees In ₹60,000 Bribery Case

The operation was carried out under the guidance of DCP Zone 1 Manish Kalwaniya, ACP Colaba Division Pandharinath Patil, Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Kadam and Police Inspector Rajesh Patil. The arrest team comprised Police Sub-Inspector Shalik Sidam, Police Head Constables Patil, Mahale and More, and Police Constable Naikwadi.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source