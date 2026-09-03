Mumbai Crime: Marine Drive Police Arrest Man Absconding For 7 Years In Arms Act Case

Marine Drive Police traced and arrested a wanted accused from Badhwar Park after he allegedly remained absconding for seven years | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 3, 2026: The Marine Drive Police have arrested a 42-year-old man who had allegedly been absconding for the past seven years in connection with a case registered under the Arms Act. The accused has been identified as Nagdev Badiram Rathod (42), a security guard and resident of Cuffe Parade, Mumbai.

According to the police, a case was registered against Rathod at the Marine Drive Police Station under Sections 4 and 25 of the Arms Act. The case was registered as CR No. 03/2021.

Court Issued Multiple Warrants

Police said the accused had remained absconding for several years. During this period, the court had issued a summons, warrant, non-bailable warrant and, subsequently, a proclamation against him.

The police had received information that Rathod was residing at his Cuffe Parade address. However, when a team conducted a search at the location, he was not found. Later, acting on a specific tip-off received from an informer, police learnt that Rathod was present in the Badhwar Park area. A team immediately conducted a search and located him.

Accused Re-Arrested

After questioning and verification of his identity, police confirmed that he was the wanted accused in the Arms Act case. He was taken into custody and subsequently re-arrested in the case after being informed of the grounds of arrest. Police said all Supreme Court guidelines regarding arrest were followed.

According to the police, Rathod also has a previous criminal record. A case was registered against him under Sections 379 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

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The operation was carried out under the guidance of DCP Zone 1 Manish Kalwaniya, ACP Colaba Division Pandharinath Patil, Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Kadam and Police Inspector Rajesh Patil. The arrest team comprised Police Sub-Inspector Shalik Sidam, Police Head Constables Patil, Mahale and More, and Police Constable Naikwadi.

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