Mumbai Crime: Man Stabs Friend To Death Over Old Dispute | Representative Image

Mumbai: A party by two friends and their boss, working at a catering company, turned tragic after one of the two friends was killed, following an argument. The duo, while partying and drinking together, got into a fight. The matter escalated when the 25-year-old man slit a 40-year-old victim’s throat and stabbed him to death.

According to police, the incident happened during the early hours of Tuesday when the duo, Armaan, 25 and Ilias Khan, 40, borrowed some money from the complainant, also their boss, Anil Madhukar, 50 to party.

Madhukar told the police that they argued over an old dispute. Arman picked up a knife and slit Khan’s neck and stabbed him in the chest multiple times. While Khan died on the spot, Arman ran away from the spot.

