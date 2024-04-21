Mumbai Crime: Man Poses As Hotelier, Defrauds 25 People Of ₹1.6 Crore; Arrested | Representative Pic

A 39-year old man posing as a successful city hotelier was arrested by the Oshiwara police on Thursday on charges of defrauding around 25 persons of Rs1.6 crore. The man lured unsuspecting people with lucrative monthly returns by investing in his hotel businesses. He was caught hiding in a mosque in Jogeshwari.

The Conman's Tactics And Deceptive Practices

According to the police, Salman Ghadia, a resident of Jogeshwari West, presented himself as the proprietor of Cafe Rajasthan in Andheri and Cafe Royal in Jogeshwari, operating on a rental basis.

Exploiting his social circle, Ghadia persuaded acquaintances, relatives, and residents of his locality to invest, promising monthly returns ranging from Rs20,000 to Rs25,000. Initially, he fulfilled his promises, disbursing profits ranging from Rs1 lakh to Rs30 lakh, gaining their trust. However, he later failed to pay, leading some investors to demand refunds.

When confronted, Ghadia issued cheques to select investors but these bounced upon presentation. Subsequently, he provided various excuses before absconding. Concerned investors launched a search, looking for him at his purported residences and hotels, only to find them shuttered. It was later discovered that he was hiding in a mosque.

Investors Take Matters Into Their Own Hands; Police Act After Confession

Complainant Salim Khan revealed, “He pretended to be very generous, religious, and upright. The investors apprehended him and brought him to the police station. Initially, I filed a complaint, but the police did not take action. However, when other investors brought him to the police station and he confessed to his crimes, the police filed a case against him and initiated proceedings.”

Khan, a clerk at Cooper Hospital and a BMC employee, invested a substantial sum of Rs8 lakh in December 2022, and the ordeal went on for almost two years. Khan lodged a case against Ghadia under sections 406 (breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the Indian Penal Code at the Oshiwara police station on April 18.