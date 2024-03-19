Mumbai Crime: Man Pays Contract Killers ₹3 Lakh To Kill Father-In-Law

Man Sets Wife On Fire, Kills Father-In-Law With Stone & Later Dies By Suicide In Hamirpur |

Branch's Unit 11 has arrested four people-two of them minors for contracting to kill a 53-year-old man.

Nilesh Bachchu Patil, 25, Lucky Kishore Birare, 19, and the two minors allegedly killed Rajendra Uttamrao Marathe and disposed of his body in Nandurbar.

According to police officials, Marathe's son-in-law, Govind Suresh Sonar, 35, allegedly paid the accused Rs3 lakh to carry out the killing.

Marathe, who lived in Nandurbar with his wife, was reported missing on March 14. On March 16, his charred body was discovered. The police filed an FIR based on this daughter's complaint.

On Monday the Nandurbar police received a tip-off that the suspects were fleeing Mumbai. The crime branch deployed technical expertise and human intelligence to arrest the suspects in Borivali (West).

The police found that Sonar had paid the suspects Rs3 lakh. Additionally, a video clip of the crime and the disposal of evidence was found on the mobile phone of one of the suspects. The police have seized the phone.