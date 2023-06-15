 Mumbai Crime: Man Kills Stepfather For Abusing His Mother
The accused was presented in court on Wednesday and remanded to police custody.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 12:38 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime: Man Kills Stepfather For Abusing His Mother | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 54-year-old man who worked in the housekeeping department of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in Trombay, was murdered by his stepson on Tuesday. According to the police, the deceased, identified as Shrinivas Gawda, mentally and physically abused his wife, which angered his stepson, Sunil Shrinivas Gawda, 42. Sunil too worked with his stepfather at BARC, in the same department.

On Tuesday morning, when Sunil was sleeping, Shrinivas picked a fight with his wife, Sumitra, 54. Sunil woke up and started hitting his stepfather. He then picked up a cutter from the kitchen and stabbed him in the stomach and chest.

Murder in a fit of rage

Shrinivas ran out of the flat and fell in the passage area. Sunil climbed over Shrinivas and stabbed him repeatedly. Neighbours and Sumitra took him to Shatabdi Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The police arrested Sunil on Tuesday night. He was presented in court on Wednesday and remanded to police custody.

article-image

