Mumbai Crime: Man booked for assaulting wife over 'khichdi'

Mumbai: The Andheri Police have booked a 39-year-old man for allegedly assaulting his wife for serving him 'khichdi' not cooked according to his taste. The accused, Abhijeet Sonkule, upset by the 'bland' food his wife Jyoti cooked for him on Friday, kicked and hit her, leaving her bleeding. Sonkule has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Andheri Police are investigating the matter. The police said, the Sonkules, residents of JB Nagar in Andheri (E), often had tiffs over domestic trifles.

However, matters blew out of proportion on Friday night when Abhijeet, a manager at a private firm, lost his temper after tasting the khichdi Jyoti had cooked. He first verbally abused her before pounding her with his fists, hitting her on the nose, stomach and chest with a rolling pin, all the while threatening to kill her were she to disclose the incident to anyone, according to police. Jyoti's screams attracted the attention of neighbours, who immediately rushed to rescue her.

They managed to drag Abhijeet away and took Jyoti to Cooper Hospital, where she was administered first aid and treatment. Jyoti then approached Andheri Police and lodged a complaint against Abhijeet. Senior inspector Vijay Belge of Andheri station confirmed and said they had booked Abhijeet under relevant IPC sections for voluntarily causing hurt (section 323), voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means (324) and intentional insult (504). While no arrests were made, probe is on.