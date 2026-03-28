Mumbai Crime: Maldivian Consul Bobby Mohanty Reports ₹4.59 Lakh Credit Card Fraud | Representative Image

Mumbai: Bobby Mohanty, the Honorary Consul for the Republic of Maldives in Mumbai, has lodged a complaint alleging that cyber fraudsters siphoned off over ₹4.59 lakh from his credit card through an unauthorised international transaction in October 2025.

The fraud was reported to the bank. After an internal inquiry, the bank refunded ₹2.29 lakh and assured the remaining amount would be credited. However, it failed to do so, following which Mohanty approached the police and registered a cheating case against unknown persons on March 24.

According to the FIR, on October 8, 2025, Mohanty’s family received an alert of a debit of Indonesian Rupiah 85,405,927 to a merchant identified as “Quickbill Jakarta”. Mohanty has told the police he suspects the possible involvement of certain bank officials.

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