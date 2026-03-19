Mumbai Crime: Malad Police Arrest 2 Men For Stealing MTNL Copper Cables, ₹5.3 Lakh Worth Material Seized

Two accused caught red-handed in Malad with stolen MTNL cables and copper wire | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, March 18: Malad Police have arrested two men caught red-handed while allegedly stealing MTNL copper cables in the Malad area, officials said. The accused have been identified as Shanaullah Kunnu Khan (35) and Majeebulla Khan (21).

Accused caught while attempting to flee

The FIR has been registered at the Malad Police Station under Sections 303(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). According to police, a call was received from the control room around 6:50 pm on March 16, reporting that some individuals were stealing MTNL cables near Ashirwad Building, Road No. 2, Liberty Garden area. Acting on the tip-off, a police mobile unit rushed to the spot.

On seeing the police vehicle, the suspects attempted to flee. However, two accused were apprehended on the spot. They have been identified as Shanaullah Kunnu Khan (35) and Majeebulla Khan (21).

Cables and vehicle seized during operation

During the operation, police recovered around 10 metres of copper cable worth ₹60,000, along with approximately 100 kg of stripped copper wire stored in four sacks, valued at ₹1.2 lakh. A tempo vehicle allegedly used for transporting the stolen material was also seized. The total value of the recovered property is estimated at ₹5.3 lakh.

Probe underway into possible larger racket

Based on a complaint filed by Pushparaj Surendrachandra Parikh (46), manager of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), a case was registered against the accused.

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Both accused have been arrested and produced before a court, which remanded them to police custody till March 19. Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain if the accused are part of a larger cable theft racket.

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