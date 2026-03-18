Mumbai Crime: Kurla Rickshaw Driver Stabbed To Death By Teen Over Auto Seat Dispute, Minor Detained

A trivial dispute over sitting in an auto-rickshaw turned into a brutal murder in New Railway Colony, Kurla (East) on Monday night, after a 17-year-old boy allegedly stabbed a rickshaw driver to death. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A trivial dispute over sitting in an auto-rickshaw turned into a brutal murder in New Railway Colony, Kurla (East) on Monday night, after a 17-year-old boy allegedly stabbed a rickshaw driver to death. The Nehru Nagar police have detained the minor and sent him to a children’s home.

Victim Refused Entry, Teen Attacked With Knife

The incident occurred around 9:00 pm on March 16, near Building No. 105 in the New Railway Colony of Sabale Nagar. According to the police, the victim, identified as Jayaraj Jaypal Naidu, 48, had allegedly stopped the teenager from entering or sitting in his auto-rickshaw.

The refusal triggered a violent reaction from the minor. In a fit of rage, the minor allegedly pulled out a sharp knife, and plunged it into the left side of Naidu’s neck and fled the scene. The victim sustained a deep wound and collapsed in a pool of blood.

While local residents informed the police and rushed the critically injured driver for medical assistance, Naidu succumbed to his injuries before he could be shifted to a hospital.

Panic in Locality, Police Reach Spot

The incident triggered a wave of panic in the locality. A team from the Nehru Nagar police station arrived shortly after being alerted, conducted a panchnama of the crime scene, and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

The victim's son, Joshua Jayraj Naidu, 21, filed a formal complaint. Following the complaint, we registered a case of murder under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a police official confirmed.

The minor fled the scene immediately after the attack but was traced and apprehended shortly after." The police have completed the primary investigation and produced the minor before the Juvenile Justice Board, which ordered his remand to a children's home.

Investigators are currently recording statements from eyewitnesses to piece together the exact sequence of events that led to the cold-blooded killing over such a minor provocation.

Further investigation into the case is currently underway.

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