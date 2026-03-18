 Major Tragedy Averted As Ceiling Slab Collapses In Virar East, Seven Families Evacuated From Dilapidated Building
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Major Tragedy Averted As Ceiling Slab Collapses In Virar East, Seven Families Evacuated From Dilapidated Building

A major tragedy was averted in Sahkar Nagar, Virar East, when a ceiling slab of the four-story Om Apartment collapsed on Tuesday around 5:15 PM. No injuries were reported, but authorities evacuated seven families as a precaution. The dilapidated building was sealed, and the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation ordered a structural audit to assess safety.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Wednesday, March 18, 2026, 02:47 AM IST
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A major tragedy was averted in the Sahkar Nagar area of Virar East after the slab of a dilapidated residential building collapsed on Tuesday evening. | File Pic (Representative Image)

Virar: A major tragedy was averted in the Sahkar Nagar area of Virar East after the slab of a dilapidated residential building collapsed on Tuesday evening. While no injuries or fatalities were reported, authorities have evacuated seven families from the premises as a safety precaution.

The incident occurred around 5:15 PM at Om Apartment, a four-story structure. According to official reports, a significant portion of a ceiling slab suddenly crashed down. The building, which is reportedly old and in a precarious condition, gave way due to structural decay.

Emergency Response and Evacuation

Upon receiving the alert, officials from the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) rushed to the spot. To ensure the safety of the residents. 7 families were immediately evacuated. The building has been sealed to prevent further entry. A formal structural audit has been ordered to determine if the building is fit for habitation or requires demolition.

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The incident has sparked fear and anxiety among local residents regarding the safety of other aging structures in the vicinity.

The situation briefly turned tense when residents protested the sudden sealing of the building, leading to a minor commotion. However, the Mayor visited the site shortly after to assess the damage and successfully pacified the residents, explaining that the evacuation was a necessary life-saving measure.

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