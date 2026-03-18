 Maharashtra Assembly Scraps 80 Outdated Laws, Including Bengal Regulation Of 1825 And Bombay Abkari Act
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Maharashtra Assembly Scraps 80 Outdated Laws, Including Bengal Regulation Of 1825 And Bombay Abkari Act

Maharashtra has repealed 80 outdated laws after the Assembly passed the Repealing Bill, 2026. Minister Ashish Shelar said the move follows a review of laws rendered irrelevant by legal and administrative changes. The scrapped acts include several colonial-era regulations, aimed at reducing confusion in governance and creating a more streamlined and efficient legal system.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 18, 2026, 02:41 AM IST
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Maharashtra Assembly | ANI

Mumbai: The State Assembly on Tuesday approved the Maharashtra Repealing Bill, 2026, resulting in 80 outdated laws being scrapped. According to the state government, these laws were no longer in use and needed to be removed as part of efforts to promote good governance and streamline administrative processes.

Minister Shelar Introduces Bill in House

The bill was introduced in the Assembly by minister Ashish Shelar and, following discussion, was passed by the House. Shelar stated that due to constitutional changes, the reorganisation of states and the enactment of new legislation, several acts in Maharashtra had become obsolete.

“Retaining references to such outdated laws was creating ambiguity in governance,” he said.

Comprehensive Review Led to Repeal of 80 Acts

To address this, the government undertook a comprehensive review of all existing state laws and decided to repeal those no longer in use, including acts and regulations originating from the Bombay, Bengal, Central Provinces and Berar, Hyderabad and Madhya Pradesh regions.

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The repealed laws include 24 Bombay Acts, eight Central Provinces and Berar Acts, 18 Hyderabad Acts, three Madhya Pradesh Acts and 24 Appropriation Acts and others, bringing the total to 80.

Among the repealed legislations are several outdated laws such as the Bengal Alluvion and Diluvion Regulation, 1825; the Acknowledgements of Debts, Interest, Mortgages Regulation, 1827; the Broach and Kaira Encumbered Estates Act, 1877; the Bombay Abkari Act, 1878; the Borstal Schools Act, 1929; the Maharashtra Opium Smoking Act; the Bombay Fodder and Grain Control Act, 1939; the Bombay Cotton Control Act, 1942; and the Bombay Abolition of Whipping Act, 1957.

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