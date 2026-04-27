Mumbai Crime: Kandivali Police Arrest Accused In ₹10 Lakh Angadia Theft, Recover ₹7 Lakh Cash

Kandivali Police recover ₹7 lakh after arrest in Angadia cash theft case | File Photo

Mumbai, April 27: The Kandivali Police have arrested one accused in connection with the theft of Rs 10 lakh from an Angadia courier vehicle in Kandivali West and recovered Rs 7 lakh in cash, officials said on Sunday. However, the police have not disclosed his identity as the investigation is ongoing.

Cash stolen from parked scooter

According to the police, the incident took place on April 7 when the complainant, Nikhil Arvind Shah, 44, collected Rs 10 lakh in cash from an Angadia service in Diamond Market, Malad East. He placed the cash in the storage compartment of his Activa scooter and returned to his residential building.

While the scooter was parked in the building premises, Shah briefly went inside to fetch a bag to store the money. During this time, two unidentified persons, who had been monitoring his movements, arrived on a scooter and allegedly stole the cash from the vehicle before fleeing the spot.

Case registered, probe launched

Based on Shah’s complaint, a case was registered at Kandivali Police Station under Section 303(2) of the IPC.

During the investigation, a crime detection team led by Police Sub-Inspector Nitin Satam examined over 125 CCTV footage clips from government and private cameras across multiple locations, tracing the suspects’ movements from Kandivali up to the Eastern Expressway.

Accused held in Gujarat

Acting on technical and confidential inputs, the police team travelled to Gujarat, where one accused was apprehended with the assistance of local police. During interrogation, the accused confessed to committing the crime along with two accomplices.

Police have so far recovered Rs 7 lakh in cash from the arrested accused. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the remaining accused and recover the balance amount.

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Senior officers supervised operation

The operation was carried out under the guidance of senior officers, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 11) Sandeep Jadhav and Karan Sonkavade, Senior Police Inspector, Kandivali Police Station.

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