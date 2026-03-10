Mumbai Crime: Kandivali Police Arrest 2 For Illegal Sale Of E-Cigarettes, Seize Goods Worth ₹1.16 Lakh

The Bandra Police have arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly possessing and attempting to distribute banned electronic cigarettes worth Rs.1.28 lakh near Bandra Depot in western Mumbai. | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 10: The Kandivali police arrested two individuals for allegedly selling e-cigarettes and foreign-made cigarettes. The police seized 292 cigarettes worth Rs 1.16 lakh.

Minors found smoking during patrol

According to the police, on March 2, Srikant Magar, PSI of the Anti-Terrorism Squad, and his team were patrolling in the Iraniwadi area of Kandivali West.

During the patrol, the police noticed that some minors were smoking e-cigarettes. When the police questioned them, they said they were Class 11 students and had purchased the cigarettes from a friend.

Police trace source and conduct raid

The police then questioned the friend, during which Rohit Upadhyay’s name was revealed. Upadhyay is a resident of Kandivali West. The police raided his residence and discovered 131 e-cigarettes and e-liquid bottles worth Rs 78,500, which were seized.

During interrogation, Rohit revealed the name of his associate, Pramod Agrawal. Subsequently, the police raided Agrawal’s residence and found 161 e-cigarettes and foreign-made cigarettes worth Rs 38,280, which were also seized.

Also Watch:

Case registered under e-cigarette prohibition law

The Kandivali police registered a case against Rohit and Pramod under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/