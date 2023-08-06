Mumbai Crime: J&K Man Arrested for Attempted Armed Robbery at Prominent Bandra Jewellery Shop | Unsplash

Mumbai: An accused hailing from Jammu and Kashmir has been arrested in connection with an attempted armed robbery at a prominent jewellery shop in Bandra West, Mumbai. Identified as Riaz Ahmad Abdul Gani War (29), the accused was apprehended near Bandra Railway Station by the Mumbai Police's Crime Branch Unit 9, who used CCTV footage to track him down.

The incident occurred on August 2, around 7.20 pm, when the unidentified armed individual entered the renowned jewellery shop near Mount Mary church in Bandra West, causing fear among the shop's employees and businessmen.

Accused threatens shop owner at knifepoint

Brandishing a weapon, the accused attempted to rob the shop and later demanded a ransom of ₹5 lakh from the shop owner to ensure the smooth functioning of his business. A case was registered against the unknown accused under Section 393 (robbery) of the IPC Act at Bandra Police Station on the same day.

Understanding the gravity of the case and the need to restore public confidence, the Mumbai Police's Crime Branch-9 commenced a parallel investigation under the guidance of their seniors. Utilizing information from confidential informants and conducting technical analyses, they successfully tracked the accused's movements despite his attempts to change locations frequently. The arrest operation was executed at Bandra Station by the Mumbai Crime Branch 9 team, led by In-charge Police Inspector Daya Nayak.

Police seize mobiles and documents

During the arrest, the police seized two mobile phones, two sim cards (Jio and Airtel) from Jammu and Kashmir, one sim card (Vodafone) from Mumbai, and a passport from the accused. The investigation is currently underway to assess the accused's criminal record about him.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Raj Tilak Roshan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, and led by Police Inspector Daya Nayak and his team from the Crime Branch. Further investigations are ongoing to uncover all aspects of the case.

