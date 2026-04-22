Mumbai Crime: Jammu & Kashmir Woman Cricketer, Brother And Associate Among 3 Arrested In Sextortion Case

Woman cricketer and aides arrested in Mumbai sextortion case involving ₹63 lakh | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, April 22: The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a woman cricketer associated with the Jammu & Kashmir T-20 League along with her brother in connection with an alleged sextortion and extortion case. The duo were apprehended from a hotel in New Delhi.

Subsequently, their associate, Imtiyaz Wani (22), was arrested from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. The arrested accused have been identified as Farkhanda Aziz Khan (30) and her brother Bazil Aziz Khan (27).

Victim lured through chats

According to sources, the complainant is a 28-year-old businessman residing in Colaba. In 2024, while staying in the western suburbs, he came in contact with Farkhanda Khan.

Their acquaintance gradually developed through mobile chats, following which the accused allegedly initiated explicit conversations with him. She later introduced him to her associate Imtiyaz Wani and her brother Bazil Khan.

Money allegedly extorted

Police said that in 2024, Farkhanda allegedly demanded money from the complainant citing financial need. When he refused, she threatened to make their private chats public.

Under pressure, the complainant allegedly transferred ₹23.61 lakh through 32 bank transactions between April 30, 2024, and January 13, 2026, to Farkhanda’s bank account.

Funds routed through associates

Investigations revealed that a substantial portion of the amount was diverted to Imtiyaz Wani’s account. Additionally, some funds were also traced to the bank account of Farkhanda’s father, Abdul Aziz Khan.

Further, it is alleged that Wani and Bazil Khan also threatened the complainant, claiming they possessed screenshots of his chats with Farkhanda and warning him of dire consequences, including imprisonment.

Under these threats, the complainant transferred an additional ₹40 lakh to the accused in January 2026. The probe also found that the first transaction in the case was ₹20,000 made in April 2024.

Accused details and probe

Accused Farkhanda is a resident of DLT, Ankur Vihar, Delhi NCR, Imtiyaz Wani is a resident of Khalapur, Jammu and Kashmir, while accused Bazil Khan is a resident of Nurkhaw village, Jammu and Kashmir.

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Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered at the West Region Cyber Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 308(2), 308(6), 351(2), 351(3), along with Sections 61(2) and 3(5) of the IT Act. Further investigation is underway.

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