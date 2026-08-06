Mumbai Crime: Instagram Influencer Alleges ₹15 Lakh Sextortion Bid; Dongri Police Book 5

Dongri Police have registered an FIR after an Instagram influencer alleged he was blackmailed with an intimate video and threatened with its circulation online | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 5, 2026: An Instagram influencer's private video call with a woman has allegedly turned into a case of sextortion, with the Dongri Police registering an FIR against five persons for allegedly demanding Rs 15 lakh and threatening to circulate his intimate video on social media.

According to the complaint, the victim, a construction contractor who has also been working as an Instagram influencer for the past two years, had become acquainted with a woman around three years ago.

The two were in regular contact and frequently communicated through video calls. During one such private video call, the woman allegedly recorded intimate visuals without his knowledge.

Alleged Extortion Demand

The complainant alleged that on May 14, a group of persons approached him and informed him that the woman possessed his nude video. They allegedly demanded Rs 15 lakh in exchange for not making the video public. However, the complainant refused to pay the money.

A few days later, one of his friends informed him that the intimate video had been uploaded on an Instagram account. Subsequently, his sister also came across the video and shared its link with him via WhatsApp.

FIR Registered

According to the FIR, the woman and her associates allegedly conspired to record the intimate video and use it to extort money from the complainant. They are also accused of defaming him by uploading the video through an Instagram account named "exposingtruth60".

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Based on the complaint, the Dongri Police have registered a case under the relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.

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