Mumbai Crime: HIV Patient Stabbed At His Home In Versova; Case Filed

Mumbai: The Versova police have booked an unidentified person for allegedly attempting to kill a HIV patient, who is jobless and lives separately from his family. The incident occurred on the night of June 10 when the accused assaulted the 45-year-old man with a knife at his residence in Shastri Nagar Chawl, Versova, said the FIR.

He sustained injuries in his left hand and ribs, back and stomach. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at Cooper Hospital, said the police.

His wife and children live in the same area. When his daughter was returning from a function, she found a crowd outside her father's house. She went inside and found the man lying in a pool of blood. With the help of neighbours, she transported him to a hospital.

According to the neighbors, they saw a person wearing a black T-shirt and running away from the victim's house.

A case has been filed under the Indian Penal Code section 307 (attempt to murder).