Mumbai Crime: Grocery shop looted in Bhiwandi with essential goods worth Rs 1.8 lakh

Thane: Amidst the lockdown, a group of unidentified thieves broke into a grocery shop in Bhiwandi Friday morning and looted away 60 bags of rice, 10 bags of wheat, 5 bags of wheat flour, 4 bags of pulse, soaps, oils, cold drinks and 50 dozens of eggs along with cosmetic products.

Bhiwandi Taluka Police said the incident took place at Mithpada area in Shelar village of Bhiwandi at 4 am on Friday.

The robbery took place in Rakesh Kirana store owned by Rakesh Gupta. Amidst the lockdown, the Shelar Gram Panchayat had ordered villagers to close shops from April 14 to April 17. Rakesh Gupta said: "I received a call at 4am that someone has broken into my shop. Thereafter, I alerted my family members and we rushed to the spot.

When I reached the shop, I saw the shutter broken. I found that entire shop was looted by thieves and immediately alerted the police. Taluka police booked a case against unidentified robbers under section 457 and 380 of Indian Penal Code.

Police reached the spot and created a Panchnama after inspection in which it noted that essential commodities were worth Rs one lakh eighty thousand. Dysp Dilip Godbole said: "We have ordered our officers to investigate the matter. Our cops are going through CCTV footage from cameras installed nearby".