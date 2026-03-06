Mumbai Crime: Government Railway Police Register Voyeurism Case Against Man For Circulating Intimate Photos Of Live-In Partner

Government Railway Police at CSMT register a voyeurism case after a woman accused her live-in partner of circulating her intimate photos to relatives | Representative Image

Mumbai, March 5: The Government Railway Police (GRP) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus has registered a case of voyeurism against the live-in partner of a 25-year-old woman for allegedly circulating their intimate photos to her relatives to defame her.

Complaint transferred from Andaman

According to the GRP, the woman, currently staying with her parents in Andaman, had first lodged a complaint with the Andaman Police, who later transferred the case to the CSMT GRP as the accused works near the terminus.

Threats before photos were shared

The police said that the accused allegedly threatened the woman on January 9 before sharing the photos. The GRP has asked the complainant to record her statement and submit evidence to help trace the accused.

