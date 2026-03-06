 Mumbai Crime: Government Railway Police Register Voyeurism Case Against Man For Circulating Intimate Photos Of Live-In Partner
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: Government Railway Police Register Voyeurism Case Against Man For Circulating Intimate Photos Of Live-In Partner

Mumbai Crime: Government Railway Police Register Voyeurism Case Against Man For Circulating Intimate Photos Of Live-In Partner

The Government Railway Police at CSMT have registered a voyeurism case against a man accused of circulating intimate photos of his live-in partner to her relatives to defame her. The complaint was initially filed in Andaman and later transferred to Mumbai for investigation.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, March 06, 2026, 06:24 AM IST
article-image
Government Railway Police at CSMT register a voyeurism case after a woman accused her live-in partner of circulating her intimate photos to relatives | Representative Image

Mumbai, March 5: The Government Railway Police (GRP) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus has registered a case of voyeurism against the live-in partner of a 25-year-old woman for allegedly circulating their intimate photos to her relatives to defame her.

Complaint transferred from Andaman

According to the GRP, the woman, currently staying with her parents in Andaman, had first lodged a complaint with the Andaman Police, who later transferred the case to the CSMT GRP as the accused works near the terminus.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: 48-Year-Old Actor Files FIR Against Society Secretary, Son, & Associates Over Alleged...
article-image

Threats before photos were shared

The police said that the accused allegedly threatened the woman on January 9 before sharing the photos. The GRP has asked the complainant to record her statement and submit evidence to help trace the accused.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on