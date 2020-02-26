Mumbai Crime: ‘Godman’ held for raping, sexually abusing 5 sisters in 10-19 age group

Pune: A self-styled godman was arrested for allegedly raping and sexually abusing five sisters in the 10-19 age group on the pretext of conducting a ritual to help them conceive as well as find hidden treasure in their house in Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune, police said on Tuesday.

According to the complaint lodged on Monday by the elder sister of the five victims, the abuse took place between January and February 2019, a senior official said.

The accused Somnath Chavan (32) told the 22-year-old complainant that someone had performed black magic on her family to prevent the sisters from conceiving, the official said quoting the complaint.