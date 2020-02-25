Rape convict and former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar loses UP Assembly membership

Sengar, a four-time MLA from UP's Bangermau, was expelled from the party in August 2019. Kuldeep Singh Sengar was on December 16, 2019, held guilty by a Delhi court for kidnapping and rape of a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district in 2017.

The case has come as a major embarrassment for the BJP after the victim was left critically injured and two of her had aunts died in a suspicious road accident at Rae Bareli in July last year. The trial was shifted to Delhi on order by the Supreme Court.

(Inputs from Kanchan Srivastava)