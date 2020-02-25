Rape convict and former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar loses UP Assembly membership

Former BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar has lost his Assembly Membership from Bangarmau of Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh after being convicted in the rape case last year.
The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Secretariat has said that the seat from where MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was elected from - Bangarmau of Unnao district, is declared vacant from 20th December 2019 onward, reported news agency ANI.
Sengar, a four-time MLA from UP's Bangermau, was expelled from the party in August 2019. Kuldeep Singh Sengar was on December 16, 2019, held guilty by a Delhi court for kidnapping and rape of a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district in 2017.
The case has come as a major embarrassment for the BJP after the victim was left critically injured and two of her had aunts died in a suspicious road accident at Rae Bareli in July last year. The trial was shifted to Delhi on order by the Supreme Court.
(Inputs from Kanchan Srivastava)
