Mumbai Crime: Gang of 11 nabbed for stealing construction materials

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a gang of 11 people for allegedly selling construction material of developers illegally. Scarp dealers, trailer drivers and supervisors of developers were working together for the operation.

On Thursday, the CB arrested scrap dealers and the mastermind of the gang, Salim Manihar, 46, and Tau­sif Khan, 52, taking the total number of accused to 11.

According to the CB officer, after entering the city, the trailers loaded with construction material were diverted to the location decided by the scarp dealer. There, a few tonnes of construction material were removed from the trailer and scrap metal or scrap wood were loaded to match the same weight.

The truck driver was paid by Manihar and Khan, iron rods removed from the trailer. The supervisors at the site were also paid by the duo to allow the trailer, with partially loaded scrap, enter the construction site.

Acting on a tip-off a team of the Crime Branch unit 6 raided a trailer waiting at Sonapur junction in Bhandup where the gang was caught red-handed while unloading the iron rods. When the Crime Branch officers verified the trailers weight they found three tones of iron rods worth Rs1 lakh missing.