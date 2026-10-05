Mumbai Crime: Gamdevi Police Bust Mobile Theft Gang, Arrest 7 And Recover 42 Stolen Phones Worth ₹16 Lakh

Gamdevi Police recovered 42 stolen mobile phones valued at around ₹16 lakh after arresting seven alleged gang members | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 5, 2026: The Gamdevi Police have busted an organised gang allegedly involved in mobile phone thefts and arrested seven persons, recovering 42 stolen mobile phones of different brands worth around Rs 16 lakh.

Case Registered At Gamdevi

According to the police, a case was registered at Gamdevi Police Station under Sections 303(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after the complainant’s OnePlus mobile phone was allegedly stolen while travelling by bus between Cumballa Hill bus stop and Pedder Road in Mumbai. The complainant was allegedly jostled by unidentified persons amid the crowded bus, following which the phone was stolen.

During the investigation, the police conducted a technical probe and developed information through confidential informers. Based on the inputs, investigators traced an organised gang allegedly involved in similar mobile thefts. The accused were arrested from Mankhurd and Shivajinagar, while the alleged mastermind of the gang was arrested from Rajasthan.

Seven Accused Arrested

The arrested accused have been identified as Aftab Abad Ansari (26), Hasan Abbas Sheikh (35), Chand Mohammad Mohammad Sultan (53), Imtiyaz Imamali Sheikh (46), Azam Akam Qureshi (32), Swapnil Shankar Sonawane (29), and Rajab Ali Mohammad Taqi Sheikh alias Chikna (32).

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Police said 42 stolen mobile phones belonging to different brands were recovered from the accused, including the phone involved in the registered case. The total value of the recovered phones is estimated at Rs 16 lakh. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the involvement of the accused in other mobile theft cases and identify additional members of the gang.

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