Mumbai Crime: 39-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death In Mahim Over Alleged Mobile Theft; Murder Case Filed

Mahim police probe fatal assault after man was allegedly beaten over mobile theft suspicion | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai, April 28: A 39-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death with a wooden bamboo stick in Mahim on April 26 after being suspected of mobile theft.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Jayabul Shah alias Anil. Police have registered a murder case against Nileshkumar Sitaram Singh, 44, and further investigation is underway.

Police alerted after man found unconscious

According to the FIR, the complainant, Police Constable Shankar Teli Tadasam, 36, attached to the Detection Branch of Mahim Police Station, received information around 6:45 pm about an unconscious person lying near Mahim Causeway on General Arun Kumar Vaidya Marg, Mahim (West).

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the man to Sion Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Eyewitness recounts morning altercation

During the investigation, eyewitness Moinuddin Sharif Ansari, 39, identified the deceased as Mohammad Jayabul Shah alias Anil and stated that an altercation had taken place earlier that morning around 7 am between Shah and Singh.

The dispute reportedly arose over allegations of mobile theft, following which Singh allegedly attacked Shah with a wooden bamboo stick, striking him on the head and legs, according to the eyewitness statement.

Murder case registered

Police attempted to trace the accused, but he could not be located immediately. A case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and further investigation is in progress.

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Police said the deceased was originally from Makbandi, Chhapet Chak, Vaishali district, Bihar, while the accused hails from Samastipur district, Bihar. Both were residing at Mahim Slope, Katta, Mahim (West).

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