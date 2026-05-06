Mumbai Crime: Forgery Case Registered Against Man Over Alleged Submission Of Fake Documents In Bombay HC

Azad Maidan Police have launched an investigation into allegations of forged property documents being submitted before the Bombay High Court | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 6: A case of alleged forgery and cheating has been registered at Azad Maidan Police Station based on a complaint filed by a Pune-based businessman against his brother for allegedly fabricating property-related documents and submitting them before the Bombay High Court.

The complainant, Narayan Ramchand Punjabi (54), a trader residing in Pimpri, Pune, stated in his complaint that he has been living with his family at the given address for the past 15 years and earns his livelihood through his auto spare parts business.

According to his statement, in December 2025, the complaint was filed by him against his brother, Nanik alias Naresh Punjabi, accusing him of manipulating and forging documents related to ancestral property and presenting them before the High Court.

Dispute linked to ancestral property in Pune

Narayan stated that their father, Ramchand Balamal Punjabi, passed away in 2007, leaving behind a large family comprising four sons and seven daughters. Prior to his death, their father had executed a will in 2002 concerning properties located in Pimpri-Chinchwad and other areas.

A dispute has been ongoing among the brothers over a jointly inherited property located at Survey No. 7/1/1B in Akurdi, Pune. The complainant alleged that in 2017, his brother Nanik carried out unauthorised construction on the said property without the consent of other co-owners.

Following this, the family had approached the Bombay High Court seeking demolition of the unauthorised construction. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation had submitted an affidavit stating that action would be taken after inspection, based on which the High Court disposed of the petition.

Forgery allegations linked to High Court petition

Subsequently, the accused allegedly applied for regularisation of the unauthorised structure under the Gunthewari scheme, which was rejected by the municipal corporation due to lack of consent from co-owners. His appeal before the Urban Development Ministry was also rejected.

Thereafter, Nanik filed Civil Writ Petition No. 16974 of 2024 before the Bombay High Court, naming Narayan as a respondent. Upon receiving the petition documents, Narayan claimed he discovered that a construction commencement and completion certificate dated May 4, 1974 (Certificate No. DA 26/471), purportedly issued by the Pimpri-Chinchwad New Town Development Authority, had been forged.

He alleged that the original certificate’s date and number were misused, while the internal contents and layout plan were fabricated using computer editing to suit the accused’s claims. The complainant further stated that these allegedly forged documents were submitted in the High Court to mislead the judiciary and defraud both the court and him.

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Police register FIR, investigation underway

Based on his complaint, Azad Maidan Police have registered an FIR against Nanik alias Naresh Punjabi and others who may have assisted in the alleged forgery. Further investigation is underway.

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