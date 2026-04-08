Mumbai Crime: 3 Brothers Booked For Alleged ₹450 Crore Land Fraud In Bhandup Using Forged Documents

Bhandup land fraud case emerges as police book three brothers over alleged forged documents and illegal sale | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, April 8: The Mumbai police have booked three brothers from Bhandup for allegedly forging affidavits and submitting false information to government authorities to fraudulently insert their names as legal heirs in official property records, including the property card and 7/12 extract. The accused are said to have subsequently sold this prime land parcel in Bhandup, currently valued at approximately Rs 450 crore.

Accused identified and co-accused named

The accused have been identified as Hitendra Shankar Gawand, Mahendra Shankar Gawand, and Narendra Shankar Gawand. Nimish Vajralal Sura, a partner in M/s Newkem Products Corporation, the company that purchased the land, has also been named as a co-accused in the case.

Complainant and family background

According to the FIR, the complaint was filed by Neeraj Prakash Malvi, 27, a resident of Thane West, who works at a private firm in Powai. He lives with his father, Prakash Malvi, 65, while his elder sister Hemangi, 29, recently got married in March 2026 and resides in Goregaon.

Neeraj’s mother, Bhavana Prakash Malvi (née Bhavana Shankar Gavand), passed away on May 9, 2005. Following her death, Neeraj and his sister, who were minors at the time, lived for a few years with their maternal uncle, Narendra Gavand.

Details of disputed property

The disputed land, located at Lake Road in Bhandup (West), bearing CTS Nos. 204 and 204/1 to 6, originally belonged to Neeraj’s grandfather, Shankar Narayan Gavand.

After his mother’s death, Neeraj’s father was allegedly assured by the three uncles that Bhavana Gavand was a legal heir and that her children would be entitled to a 5% share in the ancestral property.

Fraud discovered years later

The alleged fraud came to light in 2024 when Neeraj’s father initiated the process to sell a portion of the property for family needs. They discovered that the entire property had already been sold in 2010 by the three uncles to M/s Newchem Products Corporation.

Upon obtaining documents from the Mulund City Survey Office, it was revealed that shortly after Bhavana Gavand’s death, the accused brothers had submitted a false affidavit dated July 6, 2005, claiming that only they and their mother were the legal heirs of the deceased, deliberately excluding Bhavana’s children. Based on this affidavit, they allegedly got their names added to the property card and land records (7/12 extract).

Alleged illegal sale and prior knowledge

Subsequently, on April 29, 2010, the brothers allegedly executed an illegal conveyance deed and sold the land to M/s Newkem Products Corporation.

The FIR further states that Nimish Sura was aware of Bhavana Gavand’s legal claim, as multiple meetings regarding the land transaction had taken place between 2003 and 2005 involving all family members, during which Bhavana had allegedly raised objections over her share.

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Police action underway

Following Neeraj Malvi’s complaint, the Bhandup police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and have initiated further investigation.

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