Mumbai Crime: Film Director Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Female Actor After Falsely Promising Commitment OF Marriage | Representative Image/ PTI

Mumbai: Oshiwara police have arrested a director for allegedly sexually assaulting a 26-year-old actor under the guise of marriage. Following his arrest on March 29, a local court remanded him to police custody until April 3. The victim, hailing from Jammu and living in the Goregaon area, has acted in various dramas and short films. In February 2023, while on a short film project in Bihar, she encountered Abhijeet, eventually developing a close friendship that evolved into a romantic relationship. Abhijeet proposed marriage, and the victim, trusting him, collaborated with him on two short films posted on YouTube.

Victim's claims

The victim alleges that between May 17 and August 13, 2023, he sexually assaulted her multiple times, despite her objections, using the promise of marriage as leverage. The victim, trusting Abhijeet, confided in no one about the assaults. Later, while in Delhi for another short film project and lacking accommodation, Abhijeet arranged for her to stay with one of his relatives. During this time, he stole vital data from her laptop and mobile devices, including personal information, further using it to coerce her into sexual acts under the threat of exposing the data on social media.

When the victim broached the topic of marriage, Abhijeet refused. Feeling deeply betrayed and distressed, the victim confided in her mother and brother upon returning to her home in Jammu. She then filed a case against the director at Oshiwara Police Station.