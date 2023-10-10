Mumbai Crime: Father-Daughter Duo Booked For Abetment Of 24-year-old Man’s Suicide | representational pic/ Pixabay

Mumbai: The Trombay police on Tuesday registered a case against a woman and her father for allegedly tormenting a 24-year-old man who died by suicide in 2021. The police back then had registered a case of accidental death. However, the family of the deceased later approached the court suspecting abetment by the woman. The fresh case was registered after the court’s notice.

On December 2, 2021, Manav Lalwani, a B.Com graduate, returned home after meeting his friends. He immediately went up to the terrace without talking to his family.

CCTV camera captures incident

On the same night, Manav’s mother noticed that her son had not returned to his room. His father, Prakash, 57, tried to call him but he had locked the grill door of the terrace from inside.

After all failed efforts, Manav’s parents and brother went to the neighbour’s terrace only to see him hanging from an iron pipe with a nylon rope. He was taken to a nearby hospital but was declared dead before arrival, said Prakash in his statement to the police.

In a CCTV camera, the entire incident was recorded and when the police accessed it, they found Manav talking on the phone up till he hanged himself. When the cops went through Manav’s phone, they found that he was talking to two people – Mahima Thakur, and Prakash Thakur. Days later, his father came to know that his son and Mahima had a fight in the society’s parking lot.

He told the police that one of Manav’s friends in their complex approached him and said on the day of the incident that his son and his female friend had a fight in the society’s parking lot. Prakash Lalwani immediately contacted the building’s authority and requested them to access CCTV camera footage. The police have also found some chats shared between the two, and one more common friend, while some of them were deleted by Manav. Further investigation is underway.